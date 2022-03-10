Off-duty NYPD cop busted for allegedly beating girlfriend

An off-duty NYPD cop was busted this week for beating his girlfriend in Brooklyn, cops said. 

Steven Dulcey, 28, grabbed his gal pal by the neck, punched her in the ribs and hit her in the face during a “domestic incident” at Havemeyer Street and Metropolitan Avenue in Williamsburg around 2 a.m. Feb. 19, police said. 

The woman, who is also 28, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Dulcey was arrested Wednesday in connection to the incident and charged with assault, cops said. 

He has been suspended without pay from the department, authorities said.

