Off-duty NYPD cop, another man, beaten in Hell’s Kitchen fight: police

An off-duty NYPD cop and his companion were beaten during a fight with a group of other men in Hell’s Kitchen early Friday, cops said.

The 42-year-old officer was outside the Hudson Market Place on Ninth Avenue near West 51st Street around 4:30 a.m. – joined by another man whose exact relationship with him is unclear, police said.

At some point, the pair got into a heated argument with four other men outside the deli that escalated to blows, cops said.

No weapons were used, police said.

The cop was taken to Mount Sinai West, conscious and alert, with bruises and abrasions, police said.

The other man went to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s in stable condition.

