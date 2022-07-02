Off-duty NYC cop shot, robbed of motorcycle in The Bronx

An off-duty NYPD auxiliary sergeant was shot in the leg as three masked bandits robbed him of his motorcycle in The Bronx early Saturday, police said.

The 23-year-old was on his 2017 white Kawasaki motorcycle when he was surrounded by the masked thieving trio on Independence Avenue between West 27th and West 239th Streets at around 4:30 a.m., cops said.

The auxiliary officer was shot in the left leg during the robbery. The suspects snatched his bag and cellphone before taking off on his ride and at least one other motorcycle, the NYPD and police sources said.

The victim was taken by EMS to St. Barnabas Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no arrests. Police did not provide a description of the suspects, who fled in an unknown direction.