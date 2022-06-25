Off-duty NYC cop busted for assault in Queens, police say

An off-duty NYPD cop was busted for allegedly assaulting a man in Queens late Friday, authorities said.

Mohammed Hossain, 27, got into an argument with an “acquaintance” on the 7800 block of Broadway near Baxter Avenue at 10 p.m. and the confrontation “turned physical,” an NYPD spokeswoman said Saturday.

The victim suffered an eye laceration and the off-duty cop was “arrested and charged within the confines of the 110th Precinct,” which covers the communities of Corona and Elmhurst, police said.

Hossain is charged with assault and harassment, authorities said. The NYPD offered no other details.