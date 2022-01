An off-duty FDNY firefighter was arrested early Monday for choking his girlfriend during a fight at her Bronx home, authorities said.

Joshua Young, 39, was busted just before 1 a.m. after throttling his 30-year-old gal pal during a heated argument inside her Washington Avenue residence, police said.

He was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, police said.

His girlfriend refused medical attention at the scene, cops said.

The FDNY didn’t immediately return messages.