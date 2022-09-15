Off-duty FDNY EMT critically hurt in Staten Island hit-and-run

An off-duty FDNY EMT is clinging to life after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Staten Island Thursday afternoon, according to cops and fire officials.

The 20-year-old victim was getting into the driver’s side of a car on Locust Avenue near N Railroad Avenue in New Dorp around 12:30 p.m. when a black Chevy sedan heading south on the same street rammed into her, authorities said.

She was taken to Staten Island University Hospital North, where she is listed in critical condition.

The driver, who cops say is a 29-year-old woman, got out of the car and ran off on foot, police said.

The woman — who had not been caught hours later — is about 5-foot-5 and blonde, last seen wearing all black, according to authorities.

The 20-year-old off-duty EMT was getting into a car on Locust Avenue near N Railroad Avenue in New Dorp when she was struck, cops said. Citizen

Her passenger stayed on scene inside the vehicle, police said.

The FDNY confirmed that the victim is a member of their department and said she had “traumatic injuries,” for which she is “receiving expert care from the hospital staff at this time.”

The department did not immediately release her name, “as there is an active police investigation.”

The victim’s mother is a communications technician for the city, according to police sources.