NYU student Raife Milligan dies after being hit by alleged drunk driver in NYC

The man who was hit by an alleged drunk driver in Manhattan’s East Village earlier this week has been identified as an NYU student who later died of his injuries, police said.

Raife Milligan, 21, an aspiring doctor, was attempting to cross East Houston Street near First Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Monday when he was struck by a Chevy Camaro, cops said.

The college student was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries, the NYPD said Thursday.

The driver of the Camaro, identified by cops as Michael de Guzman, stayed on scene and was arrested.

De Guzman was initially charged with driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired, police said.

Police said Thursday that charges against the Queens resident were expected to be upgraded in connection with Milligan’s death.

Milligan studied biochemistry at NYU and wanted to be a doctor, according to a website that was raising funds for his funeral.

Robert Mecea

Robert Mecea

The Indiana native “did volunteer work delivering food to the elderly” in New York and “loved life to the fullest always thinking of others first,” organizer Donna Begle wrote.

“Raife was one in a million. Brilliant beyond his years. Saying he will be missed is an understatement. He impacted so many lives in a positive way and will be greatly missed,” she said.

“We will live on through his memory holding him deep in our hearts forever. Legends never die!”