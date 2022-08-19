NYS trooper lover of Cuomo daughter ‘voluntold’ to go away

State Trooper Dane Pfeiffer told state investigators it was hardly his idea to get transferred to the North County after getting hot and heavy in the spring of 2020 with Cara Kennedy-Cuomo – the daughter of then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo – while working gubernatorial security.

“On paper I volunteered, but no, I don’t want to go up there, never want to go there again,” Pfeiffer said of the barracks in Plattsburgh, according to a 32-page report released Friday by state Inspector General Lucy Lang.

The report – which confirmed previous reporting by The Post – adds that Pfeiffer said he was “voluntold” to seek a transfer from Cuomo’s security detail, resulting in a two-hour commute to and from his new workplace.

Andrew Cuomo had his daughter’s trooper boyfriend moved off his detail. AP

State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen – then working as a first deputy superintendent – told investigators Pfeiffer “was in love with the girl. And I cut him a break.”

That “break” came in the form of allowing Pfeiffer to request a transfer to a location of his choice rather than Bruen unilaterally dispatching him to Buffalo, around 300 miles away.

However, the trooper’s initial choice was too close to the Executive Mansion for his higher-ups’ comfort, according to the report.

On May 24, 2020, Pfeiffer recalled, he took a call from the head of the then-governor’s protective services unit, who told him he was “expected” to ask for a move outside the Albany region.

Pfeiffer formally requested the switch to Plattsburgh, but recalled to investigators that he was left “pretty heavily defeated” by the experience.

That experience included a “pat down” from a fellow trooper two days earlier when he arrived to give a “compelled statement” about his relationship with the governor’s daughter — despite Pfeiffer being unarmed and wearing shorts.

“We were dealing with a potential boyfriend/girlfriend dispute that could have been — you have a Trooper who has a gun. You have a Trooper who fears that he could be losing his job. He could . . . have his career ruined over this. What’s going through his head? How is he gonna react?” another trooper later explained to IG investigators.

Pfeiffer told internal investigators that he “had not furthered his relationship while on duty” and has maintained that he did nothing wrong because state police do not have a policy explicitly barring members from having sexual relations with the people they protect.