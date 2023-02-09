NYS Senate GOP files suit to force floor vote on Hector LaSalle nomination

State Senate Republicans are suing their Democratic colleagues in a move to resuscitate the nomination of centrist Judge Hector LaSalle after he got voted down by the body’s Judiciary Committee weeks ago.

“The entire 63-member Senate must be given the opportunity to vote on Justice LaSalle’s nomination. Consequently, Plaintiff seeks a declaratory judgment that the Senate be required to bring Justice LaSalle’s nomination to the floor for a vote,” reads the suit filed in Long Island’s Suffolk County.

State Sen. Anthony Palumbo says that on Jan. 18 the Judiciary Committee voted against sending LaSalle’s nomination to the full Senate for a vote – which they don’t have the authority to do, according to the lawsuit filed Thursday.

The suit names state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins as a defendant as well as Democratic members of the Judiciary Committee.





If approved, LaSalle would be the first Latino to ever serve as chief judge of the Court of Appeals, New York’s highest court. AP





Palumbo says that on Jan. 18 the Judiciary Committee voted against sending LaSalle’s nomination to the full Senate for a vote – which they don’t have the authority to do. AP





Hochul also believes the vote must go before the full Senate. Ron Adar/SOPA Images/Shutterstoc

Action by GOP legislators potentially spares Gov. Kathy Hochul of the trouble of filing a suit of her own following weeks of uncertainty about her next move on the nomination, which she too says must come before the full Senate.

If approved, LaSalle would be the first Latino to ever serve as chief judge of the Court of Appeals, New York’s highest court.

Legal experts like former liberal chief judge Jonathan Lippmann have suggested the courts might look favorably on the argument that the nomination must go before the full Senate.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.