NYS legislator says James Dolan pulled MSG invite after criticism of face tech use

He’s used it to bar the lawyers — now Madison Square Garden CEO James Dolan is targeting elected officials for bashing his controversial use of facial recognition software to screen attendees.

West Side Assemblyman Tony Simone says MSG yanked an invitation to attend an upcoming event after he criticized CEO James Dolan’s practice of using the controversial tech against his legal enemies.

“This could lead to corporate abuse. If Jim Dolan doesn’t like you, you don’t come to his events,” Simone told The Post Tuesday.

“What, I’m not gonna see Madonna in a year, because I said something bad about the company?”

Simone was one of seven local pols who hit MSG at a Sunday press conference over its use of facial recognition software to eject lawyers from the Garden and Radio City Music Hall who work for firms tied to litigation against the company.

The freshman legislator said the situation took an ironic turn when an MSG representative called him to say they didn’t “feel it would be the appropriate time” for Simone, the first LGBTQ person elected to rep the district, to attend the the NHL-sponsored “Hockey is for Everyone” event.

“I was excited to drop the puck on Hockey Night,” Simone said. “Then to be excluded just because I want to speak out against the policy kind of proves our point.”

Simone said it is “unclear” whether he is blocked from attending other events at MSG venues. “I have not been told I am banned, was just disinvited from this event,” he said.

An MSG representative did not immediately provide comment about Simone, whose district includes the Garden, being the first non-lawyer to be blocked from attending events at its venues, which was first reported Tuesday by local newspaper Chelsea News.

The company has claimed that it is well within its legal rights to bar people from attending events.

“MSG instituted a straightforward policy that precludes attorneys from firms pursuing active litigation against the Company from attending events at our venues until that litigation has been resolved. While we understand this policy is disappointing to some, we cannot ignore the fact that litigation creates an inherently adversarial environment,” a spokesperson previously told The Post.

“All impacted attorneys were notified of the policy. We continue to make clear that impacted attorneys will be welcomed back to our venues upon resolution of the litigation,” the statement adds.

Four attorneys who worked for firms tied to litigation against MSG say they were spotted by facial recognition software and told to leave by security while trying to attend events in their off-hours.

“That’s dystopian. How would you know if other corporate leaders won’t start using this? How do we know if they are already using it? Come on,” Simone said.

Kelly Conlon — who was denied entry to a Rockettes show because her law firm is suing Madison Square Garden Entertainment — is considering a suit against MSG, arguing that use of the technology is an invasion of privacy.

Local pols like Simone noted that MSG receives a range of public support, including a state tax abatement as well as an expiring city permit that allows the Garden to seat more than 2,500 people despite city zoning rules.

“With these factors in mind, we trust MSG Entertainment will act accordingly and immediately cease the use of personal biometric technology for non-security purposes,” reads the Jan. 15 letter to Dolan signed by Simon and six other pols.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, state Sens. Liz Krueger, Brad Holyman-Sigal, Kristen Gonzalez Brian Kavanagh as well as Assemblyman Alex Bores and Councilman Erik Bottcher also signed the letter.

Dolan could end the controversy with one simple move, Simone noted Tuesday.

“I’m hoping that instead of being petty, or bully, he just stops the policy,” Simone said. “It’s silly, like don’t be so sensitive.”