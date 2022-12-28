NY’s George Santos claims wealth came from selling luxury goods

Truth-challenged Rep.-elect George Santos attempted to explain his mysterious wealth Wednesday, saying he made millions of dollars by selling second-hand luxury goods on the down-low with little documentation.

“What I will do is, I will go look out there, within my Rolodex and be like: ‘Hey, are you looking for a plane?’ ‘Are you looking for a boat?’ I just put that feeler out there,” he told Semafor about how he supposedly flipped $20 million yachts for six-figure referral fees after raking in just $55,000 in annual salary as recently as 2020.

Santos, 34, declined to offer any specific examples or documents to the outlet proving his sudden success was legally above board.

The comments are the latest attempt by the embattled Republican to save his nascent political career after copping to a long list of fibs to The Post Monday.

Santos, elected to represent the Long Island and Queens-based Third Congressional District, admitted he has spread falsehoods about graduating from college, being a landlord, working on Wall Street, and being a “proud Jew” despite documentation showing none of those things to be true.

George Santos has previously been accused of check fraud in Brazil, according to the NY Times. Newsday via Getty Images

Reporting by The New York Times last week also revealed the soon-to-be House freshman, whose full name is George Anthony Devolder Santos, had previously been accused of check fraud in Brazil, where he has family roots on his mother’s side.

Santos has claimed that he never broke laws anywhere, including on campaign filings where he reported $750,000 from the Devolder Organization along with dividends valued between $1 million and $5 million — while not disclosing clients who business exceeded $5,000 despite such an accounting being required by law.

“Where did that money come from?” Santos’ fellow Rep.-elect Dan Goldman (D-Brooklyn) tweeted earlier this week while calling for an investigation.

Talking Points Memo reported Dec. 20 that Santos had revived the Devolder Organization the day after an initial report report by the New York Times triggered a cascade of revelations about his past.

Santos told The Post earlier this week that his sister Tiffany will oversee the company.

Santos did not immediately respond to requests by The Post Wednesday to provide names of clients who might corroborate his claim to be a millionaire master of the second-hand deal.

“If it was requested of me to produce any documentation from this organization, I have no problem doing so to people with the proper authority, not to authoritarian members of Congress that think they have authority over their peers,” he told Semafor.

The ongoing public shaming has not deterred Santos from claiming that his lies are not such a big deal despite growing criticism.

Santos claims he could flip $20 million yachts and profit off six-figure referral fees. Bloomberg via Getty Images

“These are blatant lies and it calls into question how your constituents and the American people can believe anything that you may say while standing on the floor of the House of Representatives supposedly fighting for them. That’s the real issue here,” former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard told Santos on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

At least one future colleague from Long Island has even said that Republicans’ slim US House majority might be better off without Santos if the damning allegations can be confirmed by a formal investigation.

“I believe a full investigation by the House Ethics Committee and, if necessary, law enforcement, is required. New Yorkers deserve the truth and House Republicans deserve an opportunity to govern without this distraction,” Rep.-elect Nick LaLota (R-Suffolk) said Tuesday.