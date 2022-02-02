NY’s Cluxatawney Henrietta predicts an early spring on Groundhog Day

Hey, Phil, cluck you!

Cluxatawney Henrietta, Westchester County’s weather-predicting chicken, took Punxsutawney Phil to task on Groundhog Day by calling for an early end to the fowl weather.

The feathery forecaster’s prediction flies in the face of the one earlier Wednesday by Pennsylvania’s famed groundhog, who called for six more weeks of winter.

It was Henrietta’s fourth Groundhog Day showing from her coop at the county-owned Muscott Farm in Katonah.

“We love traditions here at Muscott Farm, and since we don’t have a resident groundhog to observe Groundhog Day on the farm, our Cluxatawney Henrietta has helped us celebrate in our own special way,” farm curator Jonathon Benjamin said in a press release on Wednesday.

Phil, the nation’s more famous weather prognosticator, has a bit more experience, with the town hosting an annual Groundhog Day celebration since 1987.

Cluxatawney Henrietta predicted an earlier end to winter in contrast to Pennsylvania’s groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil. Muscoot Farm / Facebook

Legend has it that if the groundhog sees his shadow on Feb. 2, there will be six more weeks of winter — which was Phil’s unfortunate call this year.

But Henrietta isn’t flying solo on this one — Staten Island Chuck, the Big Apple’s own weather-forecasting groundhog, also predicted an early end to winter Wednesday.