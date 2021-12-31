NYPD’s top training cop to take over as chief of department

NYPD Chief of Training Kenneth Corey will take over as the highest-ranking uniformed officer in the department, police officials announced Friday.

Corey — who previously oversaw policing in Staten Island before being transferred to training earlier this year — will be named the NYPD’s chief of department, said incoming Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

The word on the upcoming appointment comes hours after The Post reported that Edward Caban would take over as first deputy commissioner, replacing Ben Tucker.

“Inspector Caban and Chief Corey have more than six decades of policing experience between them and are well-prepared to help lead this department as we address violent crime and other public safety challenges head-on,” Sewell said in a statement.

“With these two experienced professionals leading my command staff, New Yorkers will know that the NYPD will be ready as always to keep them safe on Day 1 of the new administration.”

Corey will take over for Acting Chief of Department David Barrere. Getty Images / Drew Angerer

The NYPD’s chief of department is the most front-facing uniformed member of the department and manages the day-to-day operations of the police force of nearly 35,000. The honcho reports to the police commissioner, who is a civilian appointee of the mayor.

Corey will take over for Acting Chief of Department David Barrere, who stepped into the role after Rodney Harrison left the NYPD to run the Suffolk County Police Department earlier this month.