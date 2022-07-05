NYPD worker assaulted by man on NYC subway, cops said

An NYPD employee was assaulted on a subway in lower Manhattan by a maniac who shoved her into a pole violently enough to fracture her eye socket, police said Tuesday.

The 53-year-old civilian worker had boarded the southbound No. 4 subway at the Fulton Street station around 11 p.m. Monday when a man pushed her from behind, causing her face to strike the subway pole, according to cops.

The victim went to NYU Langone in Cobble Hill for treatment to her facial injuries, and was diagnosed with a “closed fracture of orbit” and “closed fracture of left zygomatic arch,” cops said.

The suspect, who fled after the attack, was described as a “possibly homeless” man standing 6-foot-3 and weighing about 250 pounds, cops said. He was wearing ripped, gray sweatpants, a gray sweatshirt and white sneakers.