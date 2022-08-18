NYPD watchdog loses job over sexual harassment allegations

The newly appointed NYPD inspector general “notoriously” sexually harassed women colleagues for more than a decade, The Post has learned — prompting his ouster from the plum position Thursday.

Charles Guria sexually harassed at least seven current and former prosecutors and interns during his tenure at the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office, according to nine former and current prosecutors who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Just two weeks ago, Guria was tapped to take over the $170,000-a-year watchdog post starting Sept. 12 — but the city Department of Investigation said Thursday it was rescinding that offer, shortly after it was made aware of The Post’s investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment.

The city Department of Investigation has yanked Charles Guria from NYPD inspector general position. New York Post

The former longtime chief of the Brooklyn DA’s Civil Rights and Police Integrity Bureau is accused of touching staffers inappropriately, taking photos of their intimate body parts, making sexual comments about their appearances, commenting on their breasts, ogling them and asking about their dating lives, among other misconduct.

None of these incidents resulted in formal complaints.

Guria, 61, who’s prosecuted a number of high-profile police corruption cases since he started with the office in 1990, including the 2010 Michael Mineo sodomy trial, is known for lingering in the offices of female prosecutors for “uncomfortable” periods of time and cozying up to young staffers during parties and after-work happy hours.

He also made derogatory remarks about sex crime victims, and, in December 2018, posted a since-deleted meme on Facebook showing Barbie dolls posed as strippers with $20 bills scattered around.

“Lmfao… ‘Tis the season,” he captioned the snap, a screenshot shows.

Guria’s reputation for what eight former colleagues described as “creepy,” “disgusting,” “weird” and “inappropriate” behavior was primarily aimed at young, inexperienced staffers and spans more than a decade.

“When people in the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office heard that this guy was getting put in charge of policing the police, jaws dropped all over Joralemon Street,” Jane Manning, a former Queens sex crimes prosecutor and the director of the Women’s Equal Justice Project, told The Post in a recent interview.

Former Queens sex crimes prosecutor Jane Manning claimed Charles Guria was “the most notorious” harasser in the Big Apple. Gregory P. Mango

Several interns and prosecutors have accused Charles Guria of sexually harassing and groping staffers at the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office. Gregory P. Mango

“It’s not even an open secret, it’s just open. He’s one of the most notorious harassers in any DA office in the city.”

On Thursday, Guria issued a blanket denial of the allegations and his lawyer begged The Post not to publish the story, saying it could have “earth-shattering consequences.”

Two hours later, DOI Commissioner Jocelyn Strauber confirmed they withdrew Guria’s offer for the top job “pending our own review of this matter” after The Post made them aware of the allegations.

Charles Guria was scheduled to start the NYPD inspector general position on September 12. Gregory P. Mango Charles Guria posted a meme depicting stripper dolls with $20 dollar bills on Facebook in 2018. Facebook

“These allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct are deeply troubling,” Strauber said in an email, adding that the DOI was not aware of The Post’s allegations.

“DOI recognizes how difficult and traumatic it is for any individual to come forward and speak publicly about allegations of sexual misconduct and we support the women and men who have done so.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.