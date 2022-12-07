NYPD was surprised by Sundance Oliver’s surrender: sources

Suspected double-murderer Sundance Oliver calmly turned himself in at a Brooklyn stationhouse at the urging of his pregnant girlfriend — but the surrender came as a surprise to the officers inside, police sources said Wednesday.

Dramatic footage obtained by The Post showed a throng of cops in tactical gear pounce on the wanted suspect — and subject of an overnight citywide manhunt — after he entered the 77th precinct in Crown Heights around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“As he walked in he kind of had his hands in an upward position — and as soon as he walked in the cops recognized him,” a high-ranking NYPD source said.

Oliver, 28, a gang member with distinctive facial tattoos, walked into a police station yards from where he allegedly murdered a 17-year-old girl Tuesday.

The career criminal’s surrender was not negotiated and came as a shock to the specialized police units that were in the building, which served as headquarters for the manhunt.

Police had been searching for Oliver, 28, who allegedly went on a violent three-day rampage that included an armed robbery and resulted in a 96-year-old man being shot and injured and two others — including a 17-year-old girl — being gunned down.

Sources said Oliver fled the Brooklyn apartment where he allegedly killed the teen early Tuesday and went to meet up with his girlfriend — who told him she was pregnant and to turn himself in.

The massive hunt for Oliver — involving some 200 officers — was launched following the shootings, the first of which took place on Monday morning when the elderly man was wounded.

“I just think that the intense pressure from the media and extra deployment of personnel by the NYPD in the area he really didn’t have any options,” the source said.

“I think he just wanted to come in before it went any further.”

The NYPD released security footage of Oliver’s surrender at the 77th precinct stationhouse.

The ex-con — has some 31 arrests on his rap sheet — became “extremely violent” at the precinct, breaking a wooden bench inside a holding cell, and was then hospitalized, according to law-enforcement sources.

He stayed at Kings County Hospital Center overnight and was brought back to the stationhouse on Wednesday afternoon, where he was fingerprinted, sources said.

“It’s me — y’all been waiting for me? Y’all been waiting for me? Aw man,” he shouted at reporters as he was led out of the building Wednesday evening to be taken to Central Booking.

Asked “Why did you do it?” Oliver, who walked out dressed in all blue, smiling and with his head held high, replied, “Do what?” He then laughed off another question about the teen’s murder.

Oliver faces charges including murder and attempted murder. He was still on parole — having been released from prison in 2020 after serving five years on a first-degree robbery conviction — when he allegedly unleashed the rampage.

The suspect was arrested immediately after he walked into the stationhouse Tuesday morning with his hands up. NYPD security footage shows three cops drawing their guns on him in the doorway, as another officer in riot gear slams him to the floor by the neck of his jacket and put him in cuffs.

More than a dozen other officers then rushed into the lobby to help with the arrest.

“They recognized who he was so right away they went into apprehension. He literally walked in on the steps of the station,” one police source said of the unexpected surrender.

Some 200 cops were in the neighborhood searching for Oliver at the time of his surrender. Kevin C. Downs for NY Post

His most recent alleged crime spree began the same place it ended — the Kingsborough Houses in Crown Heights — only a block away from the police station.

On Nov. 28, he and four other suspects robbed a man for about $4,500 inside on a walkway inside the public housing project, cops said

On Dec. 2, he was shot at himself while riding in a vehicle on Ralph Avenue, police said. A suspect, Brandon Hampton, was arrested in connection with the attack.

A day later, Oliver traveled to the Crotona section of The Bronx, where he allegedly punched his girlfriend in the face.

Back in Crown Heights on Sunday, Oliver fired a gun during an armed robbery and stole more than $3,500 from a bodega, police said.

The next day, Oliver fired a shot at Hampton’s girlfriend while robbing her, but missed and hit wheelchair bound 96-year-old Sandy Dewalt, who waiting for a bus outside the Kingsborough Houses. Dewalt was hit in the shin and was hospitalized in stable condition.

The spree turned deadly on Monday, as Oliver allegedly traveled to the Smith Houses in Lower Manhattan and killed 20-year-old Kevon Langston inside an apartment, according to police.

He left in a white Mercedes that was found dumped in Brooklyn near Cadman Plaza, according to sources.

Just after midnight Tuesday, he allegedly returned to the Kingsborough Houses where he shot and killed Brooklyn teen Keyaira Rattray-Brothers.

Oliver’s last victim was Keyaria Rattray-Brothers, 17, police said. Paul Martinka

Rattray-Brothers, a high school student and aspiring singer who lived in Bedford-Stuyvesant, was with a 17-year-old boy inside an apartment at the housing project when she was shot. Her mother told The Post Wednesday she did not know who the girl was visiting with at the time.

Oliver left his phone at the murder scene, according to sources, and hundreds of cops were in the area looking for the suspect at the time of his surrender some seven hours after the deadly shots were fired.

The gang member and “one-man crime wave” was considered “armed and extremely dangerous,” Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a 4 a.m. press conference, as his picture was sent to cops, cab drivers and businesses across the city.

“ESU [Emergency Service Unit] was deployed to the area. Everybody was in the area, ESU, SRG [Strategic Response Group}. All hands on deck,” the high ranking source said.

“They blasted that out all night long. When it’s a high priority, it goes beepbeepbeepbeep every time there’s an update like: ‘last seen here. last seen here.’

“Every cop’s phone was going off with this guy.”

Oliver was on parole after serving five years in a state prison for first degree robbery in connection with a 2014 incident where he allegedly shot his victim at the time of his deadly crime spree, officials said.

He had been busted by cops in September for possession of a loaded firearm, but the disposition of that case was unclear, cops said.

Oliver, a member of the Loop Gang who also allegedly freelanced with other criminal organizations, according to sources, had been arrested about 30 other times, officials said.

Less than two months after he was released on parole, Oliver was busted on Sept. 7 in Brooklyn and charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm, cops said.

“Of course he should’ve been in jail,” one police source said Monday. “He has been involved in criminal activity since he was 12 when he was shot. He was also arrested numerous times.

“If the justice system would’ve done their job two innocent people would be alive today and a 96-year-old man would not have been wounded.”

Additional reporting by Joe Marino