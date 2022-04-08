NYPD van fatally strikes man in Brooklyn: cops

An police van fatally struck a man in Brooklyn Thursday night, cops said.

The marked NYPD van was heading west on Eastern Parkway near Schenectady Avenue in Crown Heights just after 8 p.m. when it struck the 53-year-old man, who was standing on the center median, cops and police sources said.

The victim was apparently panhandling at the time and was believed to be homeless, WABC reported.

He was rushed to the Kings County Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The van was carrying two cops and four prisoners who were being transported, according to police sources.

None of the occupants were injured.

The victim could not be immediately identified. Robert Mecea

Damage to the front of the van seen in the aftermath of the accident. Robert Mecea

The victim was not immediately identified, pending family notification.