NYPD training chief Juanita Holmes to head city probation department

The controversial head of NYPD training, who ruffled feathers by inviting Cardi B to the police academy and lowered standards for New York’s Finest, is being tapped to lead the city probation department, Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday.

Chief Juanita Holmes, a 35-year veteran of the NYPD, will replace recently departed Probation Commissioner Ana Bermudez, Adams said in a press release.

“Commissioner Holmes is a dynamic leader who understands the importance of both safety and justice, and is the right choice to move this department forward for the residents of New York City,” the mayor said.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell praised the move, saying it “furthers Mayor Adams’ vision for public safety in this city.”

But Holmes' unexpected bounce to probation comes after she publicly butted heads with the city's top cop.





Late last month, Holmes angered Sewell after going over her head to drop the longstanding requirement for a timed 1.5-mile run for would-be cops, according to sources. Sewell previously shot the change down, but the mayor signed off on it after Holmes made her case to him, the sources said.

“No cop on patrol runs a mile and a half,” she told a Post reporter last month. “No one’s chasing a mile and a half. Not to mention every day in the gym you’re doing a mile and a half.”

She said relaxing the requirement would allow more women to make the cut. Holmes’ move to go outside the chain of command, however, didn’t sit well with Sewell and other NYPD brass, according to sources.

Holmes had already raised eyebrows after arranging a surprise visit by singer Cardi B at the NYPD police academy in Queens last month.

The "Shake It" singer was at the facility as part of a "Girl Talk" police mentorship program.





The alleged tension between Holmes and Sewell dates to 2021 when Holmes, who became the first female chief of patrol in 2020, lost her bid for the commissioner’s job the next year.

Holmes was the only internal candidate for the top cop job, and her subsequent shift to chief of training was viewed as a move to brush her aside, sources said.

On Thursday, she addressed her shift to probation in a statement.

“Throughout my career, I have focused on ensuring that our young people and all members of our communities receive the services that they deserve and that they remain on the right track, including increasing collaboration across city departments and agencies to serve the New Yorkers that we encounter,” she said.





It is unclear if the new gig will mean a raise or a pay cut for Holmes.

Holmes joined the department in 1987 and rose through the ranks over the years, becoming the first black woman to serve as a precinct commander in 2016.

She has a bachelor’s degree from St. Joseph’s College and is a graduate of the Police Management Institute at Columbia University.