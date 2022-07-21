NYPD traffic agent shot with water gel pellets in the Bronx: cops

An NYPD traffic agent was shot with Orbeez water gel pellets as he wrote a ticket in the Bronx early Thursday, cops said.

The 36-year-old agent was writing the ticket on University Avenue near West 183rd Street in University Heights around 12:20 a.m. when he was struck in the back with four of the pellets, known as Orbeez, authorities said.

He suffered a minor abrasion, but refused medical attention, police said.

No arrests have been made and there was no suspect description Thursday morning.

Earlier this year, cops in Florida and Georgia warned their communities of the #OrbeezChallenge, which had become viral on TikTok.

The challenge has teens using a gel-ball gun or an airsoft gun to shoot the circular water gel beads at friends or other people.

While Orbeez are soft to the touch, they can lead to injury and even break the skin when shot from a gun. Some teens have even been caught freezing the water gel beads to increase the impact, according to police.

In May, two teens were busted in Florida for allegedly shooting a woman in the eye with Orbeez pellets.

