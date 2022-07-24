NYPD to provide security for Lee Zeldin in NYC after attack upstate

The NYPD is being called in to protect Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin during a campaign rally in Queens on Sunday evening after he was attacked upstate last week.

A small contingent of cops has been assigned to safeguard the outgoing congressman from Long Island during his scheduled 7 p.m. appearance at Francis Lewis Park, a law-enforcement source said.

Undercover operatives from the NYPD’s Intelligence Division also will be on hand, along with uniformed officers from the local precinct, another source said.

There were no cops present Thursday evening when troubled Army veteran David Jakubonis allegedly swung a plastic knuckle weapon shaped like a cat’s head at Zeldin’s throat as the pol gave a speech in upstate Fairport near Rochester.

David Jakubonis is taken into custody by Monroe County Sheriff deputies after he brandished a sharp object during an attack on U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin. WHEC-TV via AP

Jakubonis (left) flashes a sharp object as he attacks Zeldin. WHEC-TV via AP

A group of people attending Zeldin’s stump speech gather around the attacker. Ian Winner/Handout via REUTERS

Jakubonis, 43, was initially charged with attempted second-degree assault and automatically cut loose after his arraignment. WHEC-TV via AP

Several bystanders — including Zeldin’s running mate, Alison Esposito, a retired NYPD cop — subdued and disarmed Jakubonis, then held him for several minutes until Monroe County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene.

Jakubonis, 43, was initially charged with attempted second-degree assault and automatically cut loose after his arraignment in Perinton Town Court under terms of the state’s controversial 2019 bail-reform law.

But he was then arrested Saturday by the FBI and charged with assaulting a member of Congress with a dangerous weapon and ordered held pending a bail hearing in Rochester federal court Wednesday.

Zeldin is challenging Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who was lieutenant governor when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned over a sexual harassment scandal last year.