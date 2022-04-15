NYPD sued over cop shooting at fleeing car during rush hour

The NYPD is being sued over an officer who fired at a fleeing car during rush hour in the Bronx, according to new court papers.

The suit, filed in Bronx Supreme Court on Friday morning, seeks unspecified damages for plaintiff Luis Cabrera, 28, who was pulled over for the dark-tinted windows and loud exhaust on his Dodge Charger on East 167th Street and Walton Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16, 2021.

As NYPD Officer Richard Delahanty approached the car, Cabrera popped a three-point turn and drove past the cop, who was reaching for the vehicle’s door but snagged his hand on a partially open window at the time.

Delahanty, 29, pulled his firearm and shot six times at the car, according to officials.

Delahanty, who has been suspended without pay, was indicted by a Bronx grand jury last month on a charge of second-degree reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark

The Bronx District Attorney’s Office said the gunfire led “civilians on the street [to run] away and those in nearby vehicles duck for cover.

“The defendant allegedly fired six times at a vehicle fleeing from a car stop at 6:30 in the evening, while multiple people were walking on the street and there was rush-hour traffic,” DA Darcel Clark said. “This created a substantial risk of serious physical injury to the pedestrians and drivers.”

Cabrera was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and later pleaded guilty, paying a $200 fine, according to officials.

Ilyssa Fuchs said Officer Delahanty used unnecessary deadly force during an arrest. Ilyssa Fuchs

“Police officers such as Officer Delahanty who unnecessarily use deadly force to effectuate arrests must be held accountable for their actions,” said Ilyssa Fuchs, the lawyer repping Cabrera.

“The NYPD will review the lawsuit if and when we are served,” a police rep said in a statement.

A spokesman for the city Law Department said, “We’ll carefully review the case.”