The Hamden Journal

NYPD shoot man during traffic stop in the Bronx

NYPD shoot man during traffic stop in the Bronx

Police shot a man in the head during a traffic stop in the Bronx on Sunday night, the NYPD and sources said.

At least one officer opened fire on the vehicle after the driver tried to run them over during the stop near the intersection of Boston Road and East 165th Street at about 8 p.m., according to police and sources.

Four people were inside the car at the time.

Police said the wounded man was taken to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition.

The three other occupants were taken into custody, sources said.

A crashed car on the scene in the Bronx.
William Miller
Police investigate the scene on East 165th St and Boston Road.
Police investigate the scene on East 165th St and Boston Road.
William Miller

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.