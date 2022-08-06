NYPD sergeants test beset with cheating allegations

The NYPD’s sergeants exam appears to have been tainted by cheating, with those who took the test on the first day feeding information to test takers on the second day, sources told The Post.

About 12,000 cops sat for the grueling, 4 1/2-hour exam over four sessions on Wednesday and Thursday at the Javits Center. It was the first time it had been given since 2017.

After officers left the first session Wednesday, some started sending out the questions and answers via messaging groups, according to an officer who took the exam.

Screenshots of the messages show some with only general test topics such as “active shooter procedures” and “religious head coverings.”

But other texts provided more help, including “Aided question — Answer is Homeless individual.”

“This is pure corruption to the core,” said the cop, who noted that people “study their asses off” for the chance at a sergeant’s promotion, which comes with a minimum salary of $96,017 — about $10,000 more than police officers make after 5 1/2 years on the force.

When cops compared notes, it was evident that the multiple-choice exams over the four sessions were very similar with perhaps only the answers being reordered, according to the officer.

The messages were uncovered after the testing sessions.

“The people on day two had a big advantage,” the officer said.

Mike Yanosik, a retired NYPD deputy inspector who runs the Elite Strategic Training test prep service, said he was stunned that the Department of Citywide Administrative Services would give an almost identical 100-question exam on two different days.

“Its the most unfair thing I’ve ever heard,” he said, noting students spent seven months in his courses to prepare.

It was evident that the multiple-choice exams over the four sessions were very similar. Shutterstock / smolaw

Another test prep service called The Key sent out a message to test takers saying DCAS provided “another unacceptable exam that was poorly written, chaotically and inconsistently administered, and provided some test takers with an unfair advantage.”

DCAS said different questions were used for the tests on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The city has zero tolerance for cheating on civil service exams. Allegations of cheating are thoroughly investigated and those who engage is misconduct are held accountable. City employees who disclose the contents of a civil service exam could be subject to termination and even prosecution,” a DCAS spokesman said.