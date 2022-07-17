NYPD sergeant breaks up wild gunfight in NYC

An NYPD sergeant interrupted a wild shootout in The Bronx on Sunday morning, confronting the two gunmen and then firing his weapon at one of them, cops said.

The officer was on duty and apparently happened upon the shootout, which included one of the suspects firing from a red car in front of 1155 Morrison Ave. in Soundview around 1 a.m.

His armed target returned fire from the sidewalk, police said.

When the officer arrived, he fired at the man who was outside the building. The man he shot at ran into the building, and the other man sped off in the vehicle, authorities said.

The car was recovered later. No gunshot victims were found, police said.

The police officer was treated for tinnitus.

NYPD officers investigate the scene of the shooting on Morrison Avenue near Westchester Avenue in the Bronx. Christopher Sadowski

No one was shot during the crossfire, according to NYPD. Christopher Sadowski