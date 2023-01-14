NYPD sergeant accused of yanking fellow officer’s ponytail in their stationhouse

An NYPD sergeant got into a hairy situation with an officer, allegedly yanking the woman’s ponytail in their Queens stationhouse, according to a complaint.
“You put your hair in a bun or a perp might do this,” Sgt. Nakia Middleton-House is alleged to have told Officer Christine Meisner before pulling her hair, according to a copy of the complaint seen by The Post.
The hair tug caused Meisner, 29, to stumble forward and led to a complaint of “substantial” pain in her neck, the document said.
Meisner had a previous neck injury, which Middleton-House was aware of, according to the complaint, which noted the officer requested medical attention.
The Jan. 11 incident took place at the 109th Precinct stationhouse in Flushing.
No one was charged.
Middleton-House, 48, is a 17-year veteran of the force. Records show she was disciplined in 2018 for using a department database for inquiries unrelated to her duties and lost 10 vacation days.
Middleton-House hung up when asked for comment.
Meisner, who joined the department in 2017, did not immediately return a request for comment.
The situation was the latest embarrassing incident for the NYPD.
In December, two police recruits were suspended after they were caught having sex in a bathroom at the department’s training academy.
The couple, who were said to be in a relationship, were identified as Javon Latibeaudiere, 26, and Madelin Ramirez Solano, 21.
In December 2021, rookie officer Vera Mekuli gave her lieutenant a raunchy lap dance — which was caught on video — at her Bronx precinct’s holiday party. Lt. Nick McGarry was immediately transferred from the 44th Precinct to a transit district.
The NYPD updated its patrol guide a few weeks later to forbid romantic relationships between supervisors and those they regularly supervise.
Mekuli was suspended months later after going on a tirade at a New Jersey state troopers barracks over a relative’s drunk driving arrest.
The cop recently drew more attention when she posted sizzling snapshots to Instagram dressed as DC Comics bad girl Harley Quinn.
Additional reporting by Dean Balsamini