NYPD sergeant accused of yanking fellow officer’s ponytail in their stationhouse

An NYPD sergeant got into a hairy situation with an officer, allegedly yanking the woman’s ponytail in their Queens stationhouse, according to a complaint.

“You put your hair in a bun or a perp might do this,” Sgt. Nakia Middleton-House is alleged to have told Officer Christine Meisner before pulling her hair, according to a copy of the complaint seen by The Post.

The hair tug caused Meisner, 29, to stumble forward and led to a complaint of “substantial” pain in her neck, the document said.

Meisner had a previous neck injury, which Middleton-House was aware of, according to the complaint, which noted the officer requested medical attention.

When reached for comment, Middleton-House hung up on The Post.



The Jan. 11 incident took place at the 109th Precinct stationhouse in Flushing.

No one was charged.

Middleton-House, 48, is a 17-year veteran of the force. Records show she was disciplined in 2018 for using a department database for inquiries unrelated to her duties and lost 10 vacation days.

Meisner, who joined the department in 2017, did not immediately return a request for comment.

The situation was the latest embarrassing incident for the NYPD.

In December, two police recruits were suspended after they were caught having sex in a bathroom at the department’s training academy.

The couple, who were said to be in a relationship, were identified as Javon Latibeaudiere, 26, and Madelin Ramirez Solano, 21.

In December 2021, rookie officer Vera Mekuli gave her lieutenant a raunchy lap dance — which was caught on video — at her Bronx precinct’s holiday party. Lt. Nick McGarry was immediately transferred from the 44th Precinct to a transit district.

The NYPD updated its patrol guide a few weeks later to forbid romantic relationships between supervisors and those they regularly supervise.

Mekuli was suspended months later after going on a tirade at a New Jersey state troopers barracks over a relative’s drunk driving arrest.

The cop recently drew more attention when she posted sizzling snapshots to Instagram dressed as DC Comics bad girl Harley Quinn.

Additional reporting by Dean Balsamini