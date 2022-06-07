NYPD seeks man who tossed woman into Bronx subway tracks

Newly released video captured the horrifying moment a man violently tossed a 52-year-old woman onto the subway tracks in the Bronx on Sunday.

The footage, provided Monday by the NYPD, shows the still-at-large suspect’s random attack on the victim at the Jackson Avenue station at about 4:45 p.m.

The man, wearing a backwards baseball cap and white tank top, approached the woman from behind, grabbed her with both hands and threw her towards the tracks, the video shows.

The woman hit the platform pavement before tumbling onto the roadbed.

Bystanders helped pick the woman up from the track and onto the platform, an MTA spokesperson said. No train was approaching when she was tossed onto the tracks.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition, police said.

The MTA said she suffered cuts to her head and arm.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are confidential.