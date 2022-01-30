NYPD seeks man caught on video punching toddler in NYC: cops

Sickening video shows a man violently slugging a tot in a Harlem restaurant — and the NYPD is asking the public’s help in identifying the abuser, cops said.

The footages shows the unidentified attacker walk into the Red Star restaurant at 147th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard in Manhattan carrying “a small child” at 5:40 p.m. Saturday, cops said.

The video then shows the man dump the little victim on the floor and “strike the child causing the child to fall to the ground,” police said in a statement.

“The adult male then puts the child in a stroller and exited the location on foot in an unknown direction,” police said.

Cops were alerted to the assault when someone from the restaurant called 911. The man and child were gone when cops arrived, but police discovered the surveillance video.

The child’s age and gender were unknown.

Police described the individual being sought as a man between 20 and 30 years old.

