NYPD seeks homeless woman in pickpocket of dead pedestrian

Cops are hunting for a homeless woman with 40 busts under her belt in the ghoulish pickpocket robbery of a pedestrian as he lay dead under a truck in Midtown last week, police sources said Tuesday.

The 40-year-old suspected thief has a lengthy rap sheet dating to 2007, mostly for petty larceny, drugs and prostitution — with her latest bust coming just two days before the heartless theft of the dead pedestrian, sources said.

She also has 14 prior police calls involving an emotionally disturbed person, the sources said.

The woman’s name is being withheld by The Post because she has not been charged.

But cops have allegedly linked her to the sickening Thursday morning robbery on West 44th Street and Eighth Avenue after the unidentified pedestrian was crushed around 11:30 a.m.

Shocking footage shows a woman approaching the dead man underneath the truck’s tires and stealing his wallet — as some onlookers cheer her on. She then fled.

The alarming larceny forced cops to rely on dental records and fingerprints to try to identify the dead man because the thief made off with his wallet.

Cops have not released the victim’s name.