NYPD seeks alleged shoplifter who punched Duane Reade worker

The NYPD is searching for a shoplifter who allegedly brutally attacked a woman pharmacy worker on Friday in Manhattan after being confronted about the theft.

The alleged thief walked into a Duane Reade in Morningside Heights about 10:30 a.m. Friday and began pilfering products from a freezer and putting them in his bag, police said.

When he was approached by a 21-year-old woman store employee who directed him to put the items back, the man allegedly punched the worker in the face, grabbed her hair and threw her to the ground, according to the NYPD.

The man — described by police as about 40 years old, 6-feet tall and 200lbs — fled the store east on Broadway while wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and red boots. The victim was not seriously injured in the incident, cops said.

The incident at the pharmacy, located on Broadway between 111th and 112th street, comes after a Manhattan Rite Aid home to a series of shoplifting incidents last week shut its doors, in a previously announced move. Also last week, a man was caught on video by The Post allegedly stealing about a dozen steaks from a Manhattan Trader Joe’s on Tuesday.

The “hamburglar” heist prompted the head of supermarket chain Gristedes to reveal he plans to beef up security at his stores.

And last month, actor and comedian Michael Rapaport fumed out in a social media post about an alleged shoplifter brazenly walking out of a Manhattan Rite Aid while carrying bags, casually walking by a security guard and out onto the street.