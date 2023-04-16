NYPD seeking suspect accused of 2016 rape of 11-year-old in Queens

Police are on the hunt for a creep who allegedly raped his girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter after learning the suspect could be back in same part of Queens where the sickening sex crime happened nearly seven years earlier.

The NYPD identified the suspect Sunday as Eddie Yos, who was in a relationship with the child’s mother at the time. The alleged rape happened the night of June 21, 2016 and was reported to authorities back then, cops said.

The renewed push to arrest Yos, 52, comes after investigators recently learned he might be back within the 114th precinct which includes Astoria, Long Island City, Woodside and Jackson Heights, police said.

The suspect is of medium complexion with a heavy build and short salt-and-pepper hair and goatee, cops said.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). All calls are kept confidential.