NYPD seeking help identifying gunmen from NYC shootout

Cops are looking for help in identifying people who sent bullets flying in Crown Heights this week, police said.

The episode unfolded at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Bedford Avenue and Montgomery Street, when two men walking northbound along Bedford Avenue were sprayed with bullets fired out of a dark Audi sedan and dark BMW sedan, police said.

The intended targets, in turn, fired back at the cars, who sped off along Bedford Avenue, cops said. The two men who returned fire then got into a white sedan and drove off.

Two men walking in Crown Heights were sprayed with bullets shot from a black Audi at 8:30 p.m.on Feb. 1, 2022. DCPI

The two men who were targeted then returned fire and drove off in a white sedan. DCPI

No one was injured in the incident. The NYPD on Saturday released a brief video of the individuals walking before the shots were fired in the vicinity of Bedford Avenue and Montgomery, as well as photos of the vehicles involved.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). All calls will be kept confidential.