The NYPD asked Saturday for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old Bronx boy.

Justin Frederique was last seen leaving his home on Sheridan Avenue in the Concourse section around 1 p.m. Friday, cops said.

He is 5’6 tall with a thin build, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, yellow Nike sweatshirt, black jeans and black sneakers, cops said.