NYPD searching for thief who robbed security guard and stole from apartment

A brazen thief robbed a security guard and stole from the Brooklyn apartment building where he worked before selling some of the ill-gotten goods to a nearby bodega, police and sources said.

The crook was armed with a switchblade when he first snatched an android cellphone from the 24-year-old security guard inside the building on Palmetto Street near Evergreen Avenue in Bushwick at about 5 a.m. Jan. 9, cops said.

The male suspect then took $2,700 in electronics and a case of hand sanitizer from the grounds and forced the victim to help him carry the boxes to a bodega less than a half-mile away on Broadway near Gates Avenue, police and sources said.

Surveillance footage from inside the store shows the thief smoking a cigarette while loading three boxes onto the counter.

A man behind the counter then hands the suspect cash before stowing the boxes in the corner, the video shows.

The suspect then purchased a beer, sources said, and was seen on camera swigging the beverage inside the bodega.

The crook remained on the loose as of early Friday.

Sources said the bodega worker denied purchasing anything from the suspect when asked by police.