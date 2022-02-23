NYPD searching for suspects who stabbed NYC man in carjacking

Two men stabbed a 53-year-old victim and stole his car in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The suspects turned their knives on the victim after meeting with the man outside of 2427 Hubbard Street in Sheepshead Bay in order to buy a BMW, cops said.

The duo stabbed the victim multiple times in his torso before driving away in his 2013 Infiniti JX35, according to authorities.

Police said the victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

The attackers were still on the loose as of early Wednesday.