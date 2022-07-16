NYPD searching for suspects in beating of NYC Orthodox man

The beating of an Orthodox Jewish man in Brooklyn is not being investigated as a hate crime, sources told The Post, as the suspects remain on the loose.

Yosef Hershkop, 31, was attacked as he was driving on Montgomery Street in Crown Heights Wednesday afternoon with his young son in the car.

Four men approached him claiming that he hit their car and demanding money, according to the NYPD.

He asked how much they wanted and when they didn’t answer, Hershkop said he would call 911. police said.

One of them started punching, causing cuts to his lip and bruises on his face, police said.

He gave them $100 and they fled in a white car, police said.

Video tweeted by the local Shomrim patrol shows the assailants surrounding Hershkop’s car.

“As you may have heard I was attacked yesterday in my neighborhood of Crown Heights in front of my 5 yr old son. I really appreciate the outpouring of support and care. I am thank G-d back home. I can’t discuss much else at this time,” Hershkop tweeted Thursday.

Herhkop’s voicemail was full and he didn’t respond to a text from a Post reporter late Saturday.

The attack prompted outrage among those who know Hershkop.

“Antisemitic hate crimes have been on the rise this year in NYC. And now this sickening attack today on well-known and respected community leader Yossy Hershkop,” Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine tweeted Wednesday. “We can not become numb to this. We can not allow this to continue in our city.”

Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Suffolk) also tweeted that “Antisemitism in all forms must be unequivocally identified, called out & crushed. Too many in power look the other way regarding this violence rather than having the courage to turn our streets back over to law-abiding citizens. We must all stand with Yossy Hershkop & his family.”