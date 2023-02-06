NYPD searching for man in random assault spree against women in Queens

A violent nut separately assaulted four women in a random spree in Queens over the weekend, authorities said.

The suspect was hanging out near Gates Avenue and 64th Street in Fresh Pond between around 9:15 and 10:15 p.m. Sunday when he would approach his victims one at a time and attack them without saying a word, cops said.

He shoved three of his victims, ages 61, 45, 32, to the ground, police said.





Four women were randomly attacked near Gates Avenue and 64th Street in Fresh Pond. Google Maps

The fourth woman, 30, said he punched her in the buttocks, according to cops and police sources.

All of the victims refused medical attention except for the 61-year-old, who was taken to Long Island Jewish Forest Hills Hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect took off in a dark-colored SUV. Cops say he appeared to be in his 20s, with a light complexion, and is about 6 feet tall.