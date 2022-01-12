The Hamden Journal

NYPD searching for armed robbers who held up Bronx barber shop

Police are on the hunt for four suspects who barged into a Bronx barber shop and held up an employee and customer while robbing them last month.

Two of the four men were armed with guns during the caught-on-camera robbery at the business on White Plains Road near Gleason Avenue in Soundview at about 6:45 p.m. Dec. 29, according to the NYPD.

The quartet of crooks stole a 47-year-old barber’s $2,000 neck chain and $300 in cash from him. They also snatched an iPhone 11, wallet and keys from a 30-year-old man waiting for a haircut, cops said.

No shots were fired during the stick-up, police said.

Two of the thieves fled on bikes and the others escaped on foot.

The suspects wanted for the Bronx barber shop robbery.
