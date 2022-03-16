NYPD searching for 2 cop phony cops who robbed man in Bronx

NYPD searching for 2 cop phony cops who robbed man in Bronx

Police are searching for two cop impersonators who robbed a 41-year-old man in the Bronx last month.

The phony flatfoots pushed the victim against a car outside of 80 West Kingsbridge Road at about 3:20 a.m. Feb. 8 and falsely identified themselves as police officers, the NYPD said on Tuesday.

The duo then rifled through the man’s pockets and stole his wallet, ID, keys and cell phone, police said.

Authorities said the men fled in a Honda CRV with Florida license plates.

The victim was not injured.

DCPI
A car connected to the Bronx cop impersonators.
DCPI

