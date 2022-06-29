NYPD search for thieves who assaulted NYC jewelry business owner

A pair of thieves attacked a woman, ransacked her Queens business and stole her jewelry – worth thousands of dollars, authorities said.

The 42-year-old victim was on the first floor of a building at 198th Street and 73rd Street in Fresh Meadows around 12:30 a.m. on June 4 when she heard a noise coming from the basement, police said.

Cops are looking for a man and woman who punched and kicked a woman inside her business at 198th Street and 73rd Street in Queens on June 4. NYPD

She went downstairs and found a man and woman, who she recognized as prior customers, police said. Cops could not confirm the name of the business and did not provide an exact address.

The duo broke a mirror and a shelf, before punching and kicking the woman multiple times.

They then grabbed her Cartier watch and bracelet, valued at $26,500, authorities said.

Police released photos of the pair late Tuesday, showing them doling out money.

One of the two suspects who allegedly stole more than $26,000 worth of jewelry from a Queens woman on June 4. NYPD

Authorities are still looking to track them down.