NYPD search for attempted rapist who attacked woman on NYC subway platform

Police released a sketch of a man who tried to rape a woman in a Manhattan subway station last month.

The suspect, depicted with a light beard and a knit hat, approached a 45-year-old victim inside the 14th Street and 7th Avenue station in Chelsea on Jan. 14 at 11:30 p.m., according to police.

He punched her in the arm, threw her on the ground and tried to sexually assault her, but other straphangers intervened and the woman was able to get away on an uptown train, cops said.

The attack came two weeks after the most dangerous year in the New York City Subway since 1997. The NYPD recorded 461 felony assaults in the system in 2021.

