NYPD school safety agent killed in overnight NYC shootings

An NYPD school safety agent was killed while out celebrating her 27th birthday with her twin sister in Queens, authorities and police sources said.

The fatal victim and her twin — whose birthday was on Wednesday — were out with a friend when the violence erupted on Steinway Street near Astoria Boulevard N just after 4 a.m., the sources said.

The trio got into a dispute with a number of unknown suspects, who opened fire — striking one of the twins, a school safety agent, in the torso and leg, police said.

She was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital-Queens, where she was pronounced dead, cops said.

Her name was not immediately released, pending family notification.

Her twin was blasted in the left knee and their friend, who turned 27 Thursday, was struck in the buttocks and left shoulder, authorities said.

A woman is given medical attention following the deadly shooting in Queens. Seth Gottfried

The fatal shooting happened outside Solletto in Astoria. Seth Gottfried

They both were taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

The suspects fled after the shooting in a BMW, which was last tracked on the upper roadway of the George Washington Bridge, police sources said. The nature of the dispute leading up to the violence was unclear later in the morning.

The victims were never inside the bar, police said.

Gunfire also erupted on Holland Avenue near Astor Avenue in the Allerton section of the Bronx around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, cops said.

Responding officers found the victim lying on the ground, with a gunshot wound to his chest, police said.

Police respond to the fatal shooting on Holland Avenue at Astor Avenue in the Bronx. Christopher Sadowski

The victim in the Bronx shooting was pronounced dead at Jacobi Medical Center. Christopher Sadowski

The victim, who lived down the block from the scene, was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His name also was not released, pending family notification.

The circumstances of the slaying are unclear.

Also on Wednesday, 27-year-old Jordan Gilliam died of injuries sustained in a shooting a week earlier at the corner of 97th Street and 57th Avenue in the Corona section of Queens, cops said.

Bullets flew in front of a deli just after 8:30 p.m. Dec. 15, striking Gilliam in the right shoulder and buttocks, police said.

Besides the NYPD school safety agent, two other women were taken to the hospital with injuries following the Astoria shooting. Seth Gottfried

A 37-year-old man was also shot in both thighs, cops said.

Both men, who are members of the Bloods gang and have criminal pasts, were taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where Gilliam was pronounced dead Wednesday.

The older man remained in stable condition, police said.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, which may have been gang-related, authorities said.

Additional reporting by Joe Marino