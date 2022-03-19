NYPD says woman mugged at knifepoint for $6K worth of electronics in NYC

Two men were caught on camera stalking a woman in Soho before robbing her of $6,000 worth of electronics at knifepoint on Friday morning.

Chilling surveillance footage showed one suspect trailing the 25-year-old woman on Thompson Street just south of Houston Street, while his cohort came at her from the front with a machete at around 3:30 a.m., police said.

The masked goons then shoved the victim into a commercial rolling gate — and snatched her purse, containing a laptop, tablet, cellphone and headphones worth $5,940, according to the NYPD.

One of the men wore a black sweatsuit and Yankee cap, while the other was clad in a black jacket and red sweatpants, video showed.

The woman, who could be seen cowering in fear on the footage, was physically unharmed, cops said.

The crime came a week after a deranged gunman allegedly shot at least two homeless men sleeping on the street in the fashionable neighborhood, killing one of them.