NYPD says woman impaled on fence after being hit by a car in NYC

A woman was critically injured after she was hit by a car and impaled on a metal fence in the Bronx on Friday night, police said.

The 59-year-old woman was walking down the street just after 6:30 p.m. when she was struck by a gray Lexus SUV in front of 2040 Bronxdale Ave. in Pelham Parkway, cops said.

The car forced the woman into a fence, impaling her as the car continued moving until it hit the building, police sources said.

Grisly photos from the scene show the smashed, rusted metal fence beside a pool of blood.

EMS transported the woman to Jacobi Hospital where she is in critical condition, according to police. The driver was also taken to Jacobi Hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said that crash appeared to be accidental and no criminality is suspected at this time.

The woman remains in critical condition at the hospital. Tomas E.Gaston