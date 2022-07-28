NYPD says man shot in NYC neighborhood that has seen surge in crime

A 39-year-old man was shot Wednesday night in a Brooklyn neighborhood policed by the 75th Precinct, which has seen a surge in gun violence this year, police said.

The victim was struck in the arm and leg outside a bodega at 2520 Linden Boulevard in East New York at about 7:45 p.m., cops said. He was hospitalized in ­stable condition.

The shooting was just the most recent within the boundaries of the 75th, where a spate of summer gunplay has brought back memories of the area’s bloody past.

“I never thought I would live in this neighborhood,” resident Karen Niles said near the scene of the shooting. “I remember when it was called ‘the Killing Field.’ This is not good.”

The daylight shooting left behind a trail of blood from where the victim was shot to the Cypress Hill Houses across the street.

A bullet also tore a hole into the wheel well of a gray Nissan Murano parked out front of the bodega.

The victim was shot in front of the Kolly Deli and Grill at 2520 Linden Boulevard. Gregory P. Mango

Blood can be seen on the ground where the victim collapsed. Gregory P. Mango

NYPD aviation looks for the perp near the crime scene. Gregory P. Mango

Shooting incidents in the precinct are up 26.3% through Sunday, compared to the same period last year.

Since the start of summer, shootings in the precinct doubled — up 100% — over the previous 28 days, compared to 2021.