NYPD says elderly woman found dead likely beaten to death

An elderly woman found dead in her Brooklyn apartment was likely beaten to death, the NYPD said on Sunday.

Elenora Bernard, 77, was found by cops responding to a 911 call at 7:23 p.m. Saturday with “bruising and swelling about the body” in her East Flatbush home, police officials said in a statement.

“She had some injuries to her body indicative of being assaulted,” a police spokesman said.

The victim was bruised all over, including under her chin and lip, on her left eye, on her upper chest and right ankle and calf, sources said. She also had swelling to both of her hands, a fractured left arm and abrasions to her back.

Bernard suffered from dementia, sources said. A neighbor who had known her for 30 years told The Post a young man had been living with her for the last few months.

“None of us knew why she took him in,” said the 63-year-old neighbor.

Keep up with today’s most important news Stay up on the very latest with Evening Update.

“She was funny, always making us smile,” he added of Bernard, saying she’d lived at the apartment for some 35 years and has a daughter and son, the 2021 Brooklyn borough president candidate Khari Edwards.

Bernard was one of three people killed in suspicious incidents on Saturday, all of which remain under investigation.

A man was found dead with cuts and a stab wound on his kitchen floor at 1647 Nostrand Ave. in Flatbush at just after 1 p.m. according to the NYPD.

Hours earlier in Flushing, a 34-year-old man was discovered dead, lying face down in the living room of his apartment at 143-33 Sanford Ave., authorities said.

Additional reporting by Larry Celona