NYPD says dog falls to death out of open NYC window

A dog was killed after it fell three stories from the window of a Manhattan apartment — and now the pup’s owner is being evaluated in the hospital, according to cops and video.

Nine dogs were removed from the owner’s apartment, which reeked of bleach and feces, on Saturday, cops said.

The small black dog plummeted from the third-story window and landed on Broome Street, next to a parked car, according to time stamped video obtained by The Post, which shows the heartbreaking episode happened just after 3 a.m. on Friday.

The pup appears to bounce slightly, roll to a stop, then lay still for several seconds before the dazed animal gets back to its feet, the clip shows. It stumbles for approximately 20 seconds before collapsing.

One fed up neighbor said the woman began ordering dogs weeks ago.

The Rottweilers were the first of several dogs to be ordered by the woman. William Farrington for NY Post

“Two months ago she ordered two Rottweilers and that was the first I saw of them,” the resident said.

“Horrid smells, like feces” soon followed, he added. “The entire building smelled.”

German shepherds and Yorkies arrived weeks later, he said.

Neighbors have been calling 911 on the animal’s apparent owner since Oct. 31, said police, when a resident reported a dog at the open window, in danger of falling. That day, the dog went back inside, authorities said.

Nine dogs were removed from the feces-covered apartment on Saturday. William Farrington for NY Post

After another, similar 911 call, authorities were able to put the dog back inside and shut the window. By Friday, residents were calling 311 to report animal cruelty at the building.

On Saturday, the FDNY and NYPD responded to claims of a water leak from the owner’s third-floor apartment, and found nine canines inside along with a strong smell of bleach and feces. The owner was taken to Bellevue Hospital for evaluation, and the dogs were handed over to Animal Care & Control, who will evaluate them for any signs of abuse, cops said.

The woman was taken to a hospital to be evaluated after the incident. William Farrington for NY Post

The resident, who feared for their safety and said the dog owner had threatened him previously, said they’d been begging police to take action, but cops told him their hands were tied.

“It’s unfortunate that it had to come to the dog literally dying for them to do anything about it,” the neighbor added.