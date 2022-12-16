NYPD says Bronx shooting leaves two shot, one fatally shot in the head

One man was killed and another injured in a shooting in the Bronx Thursday night, police said.

Cops found the two victims outside a liquor store at 189 Burnside Ave in Morris Heights at about 10 p.m. after a 911 caller alerted them to the gunfire.

The slain victim, 32, was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead after being rushed to St Barnabas Hospital, according to police.

The other victim — a 27-year-old man — was shot in the groin, cops said.

He was taken to the same hospital in a stable condition.

Police have yet to arrest any suspects in connection to the shooting.

Police are withholding the slain man’s identity pending family notification.