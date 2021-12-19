NYPD rookie gives boss lap dance at wild holiday party

An NYPD rookie was caught on video giving her lieutenant a raunchy lap dance during their Bronx precinct’s raucous holiday party, and furious higher-ups are now investigating the incident, sources say.

The newbie cop is seen in the wild footage wearing a checkered miniskirt, black cut-off tank top and knee-high boots as she grinds on top of 44th Precinct Lt. Nick McGarry while he sits in a chair in the middle of the bar and other people look on, according to law-enforcement sources and several videos.

The identity of the female officer could not be immediately confirmed.

The steamy incident occurred at Rory Dolan’s bar in Yonkers on Thursday during the station house’s holiday bash, sources told The Post.

McGarry has now been reassigned while NYPD brass investigate the incident, sources said.

The rookie cop was seen grinding on top of 44th Precinct Lt. Nick McGarry.

A rep for the NYPD said the department was looking into the incident.

Two of the videos caught the female officer showing off her sexy moves to McGarry, while the third captured her on the dance floor behind another patron, who is bent over.

Both officers’ phones went unanswered and were not taking messages Sunday.

The Lieutenants Benevolent Association and the Police Benevolent Association declined to comment.

Law-enforcement sources say the two cops have yet to be questioned by investigators.

-Additional reporting by Gabrielle Fonrouge