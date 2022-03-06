NYPD respond to man fatally stabbed in chest on Bronx street

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death in the Bronx on Saturday afternoon, the NYPD said.

Police responded to a call around 1:30 p.m of a man stabbed outside of 1385 Stebbins Avenue in Foxhurst, cops said.

Upon arrival, police found the man with a stab wound to the left side of his chest, according to NYPD.

EMS provided aid before he was transported to Saint Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The identity of the victim has not been released pending family notification.

No arrests have been made and police said the investigation is ongoing.