NYPD rescue of injured woman in Bronx explosion caught on camera

NYPD officers raced to rescue an injured Bronx woman who was trapped under a couch when the house next door exploded in flames and partially collapsed Tuesday morning, body camera video released by the department showed.

The officer wearing the camera ran towards the Fox Street inferno before rushing into the home adjacent to the raging structure fire, which killed a 77-year-old woman, and might have been sparked by a gas leak, officials said.

“Somebody’s in there,” a woman on the street could be heard frantically alerting the cops, according to the footage of the 11 a.m. Longwood scene.

“Under the couch! Under the couch! Right there, she’s under the couch!” a bystander yelled as he directed police into a living room on the first floor of the three story building that had been dilapidated by the blast.

Officials said that the Tuesday explosion and subsequent structure fire may have been caused by a gas leak. G.N. Miller

“10-6 we’re inside,” an officer radioed to the dispatcher as three cops turned over the large piece of furniture that had pinned the woman in the corner of the room.

As she moaned in agony, the officers lifted up the woman and brought her outside to safety.

Bystanders let officers know that there was someone in the house while it was burning and that the victim was under the couch. NYPD/twitter

The NYPD blurred the face of the injured woman in the bodycam footage, which lasted 77 seconds. She is 68 years old, and was in serious condition, according to officials.

An 82-year-old sister of the unidentified woman that was killed in the blast was in critical condition, the NYPD said. The two women were in the home when it exploded and were found laying on the ground outside by first responders. Five cops were treated for smoke inhalation and were in stable condition, according to authorities.

The woman was unidentified, but is 68 years old and was left in serious condition. NYPD/twitter

“When @NYPD41pct officers arrived at the massive explosion at a Bronx home, they saw flames spreading to the adjoining home rocked by the explosion,” a Tuesday evening tweet by NYPD News read. “Knowing there was a person inside, they ran in. They found a woman trapped in the debris. Our prayers are with those affected.”

In a somber news conference at the scene, Mayor Eric Adams praised the NYPD rescue effort.

Two women who were home when the home exploded were found outside, one dead and another in critical condition. NYPD/twitter

“We saved lives today. Our actions saved lives,” Adams said. “When you see the [cops’] body-cam video, you’re going to see the quick response of the officers going into the building next door from the explosion, not realizing if there would be an additional explosion, but they went inside and carried out a woman who was trapped inside.

“There’s so much we need to find out about this incident. It’s an ongoing investigation to determine what happened,” he said.

Five of the officers who reported to the explosion were treated for smoke inhalation and were in stable condition. NYPD/twitter

The disaster was about two miles south of last week’s catastrophic Bronx fire that killed 17 people — the deadliest fire in New York City since 1990.

“This tragic and frightening event after the inferno we saw just days ago just really adds to the pressure on The Bronx and all those who have experienced and overcome this issue,” Adams said.

About 200 first responders rushed to Fox Street near Intervale Avenue within four minutes of getting word of the explosion and collapse, officials said.